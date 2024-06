Tatsuya Izumiwho directed the series of Prinny, The Witch and the Hundred Knight, Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk And Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society announced he had left Nippon Ichi Software.

Izumi embarked on a freelance career, launching a new account on X and the new company called 26Workswithout providing further details.

Source: Denfaminicogamer Street Gematsu