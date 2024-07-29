Fans of One Punch Man I am eagerly awaiting the third season of the anime, already confirmed but which has been making us wait for five long years after the broadcast of the previous one. In the meantime, One’s work is more alive than ever in the cosplay scene and in this regard we propose the Tatsumaki cosplay signed by Ryna.

Despite her small and slender build, Tatsumaki (or Tornado in the Italian adaptation) is a very powerful esper capable of flying and generating real cataclysms with her psychic powers. She is one of the strongest members of the Hero Association and does not look favorably on Saitama, the protagonist of One-Punch Man, for his disinterested and irreverent attitude.