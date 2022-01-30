inside the Heroes Association from One-Punch Man there are characters that are not only powerful, but have the most diverse abilities. Among them are Saitama Y Genes as well as Tatsumaki.

Unlike the aforementioned, she does not stand out for her physical strength or for using advanced technology. Actually, she is a waita person capable of using paranormal abilities, of which there are many.

Tatsumaki uses the power of the mind in One-Punch Man

But nevertheless, Tatsumakiwhich is also known as the Tornado of Terror, specializes in the use of telekinesis or psychokinesis. That is, the ability to influence a physical system without physically touching it.

He does everything with the power of his mind. But she’s not limited to levitating small objects or bending spoons. In reality, he is a true psychic hurricane capable of performing the greatest feats, such as lifting very heavy objects.

Some of them exceed several tons. The fact is that this heroine of One-Punch Man he can move almost anything and use it either offensively or defensively.

It even reaches the point of manipulating objects by reflecting actions on them by moving their hands, such as squeezing or squeezing them. It is together with Saitama of the most powerful characters. But beyond her power, she has a very deceitful appearance that is even reminiscent of a girl.

All due to his small stature. When someone makes fun of her Tatsumaki he gets very angry and is a recurring joke within the series. Perhaps her power and her personality is what makes her more attractive to fans.

That is why there are so many fan arts Y cosplay her. Like the one we bring you now, a contribution from animesupersen. As you will realize, it recreates his appearance well, although as far as the suit is concerned, it is not very complicated.

Tatsumaki usually uses a simple black dress as well as shoes of the same color. What looks the most elaborate is the hairstyle, which is not very complicated to achieve either.

A properly colored wig goes a long way in recreating this heroine from One-Punch Man. Is a cosplay that recreates well the tornado of terror, although perhaps some more creative ideas would have complemented it. It’s decent but doesn’t stand out.

