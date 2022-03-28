Tatsumaki managed to become one of the most beloved characters of One Punch Manas her powers are so great that they have her at the top of the hero ranking.

Not content with this, the heroine has a peculiar outfit that draws the attention of everyone who sees her, including the cosplayers.

For this reason it is not uncommon to see outfits identical to Tatsumaki in photo sessions, and this time we present you two that look very exact.

We start with Mangoloo Cosplayswho showed his version of this cosplay in two settings: First at home, and then in what appears to be a lake.

As you can see, the outfit is identical to the one he wears Tatsumaki in combat, with a black dress open almost to the waist.

Of course, the green wig could not be missing, added to the combat pose. reminds us of the heroine.

This photo shoot not only kept a serious profile, as mangoloo he had the luxury of joking around a bit.

If you liked this interpretation, you can follow the cosplayer through her Instagram.

Selfie time with Tatsumaki

This powerful girl has a bit of vain, so it would not be strange if she takes selfies inside her house from time to time.

the cosplayer, Ninielwanted to show this hidden side of Tatsumaki with a peculiar session that we show you below.

This cosplay also respects all the elements of the heroine, both in clothing and hairstyle, although the tone of the interpretation is much more casual.

We only see her with her cell phone taking photos in front of a mirror, just as we imagine she would do. Tatsumaki for your social networks.

If you want to keep track of Ninielyou can do it in his instagramwhere he shows other cosplays.

What did you think of these outfits? Do they do justice to Tatsumaki? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.