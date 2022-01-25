One-Punch Man It proved to be a hit when its anime was released way back in 2015. Its combination of humor, quirky style, and excellent action increased interest in the manga and made it one of the audience’s favorite series. Of course with this, characters like Saitama, Tatsumaki Y Genes began to conquer popular culture

The eldest of the psychic sisters, Tatsumaki is perhaps one of the most popular characters along with the powerful bald man. This heroine of One-Punch Man It has been the protagonist of funny memes on the internet and of course the recipient of many cosplays. This popularity led her to receive one recently which we consider quite good.

Tatsumaki is once again the protagonist of a great cosplay

It is not uncommon to find cosplays of Tatsumaki when browsing social networks, we have even shared several of them. However, there is never a shortage of one that adds something different to it or that is so good that it is worth sharing. That was the case of a recent characterization of the cosplayer, lit.

This cosplayer of Russian origin comes to share with us her remarkable imitation of the powerful Tatsumaki. While other cosplays focus on exploiting her sensuality, this one seems focused on showing us a flesh and blood version of the psychic. A glance at these pictures let us see her whimsical personality. Here we leave them.

Although it is only images, it cannot be denied that it gives the sensation that we are really seeing Tatsumaki. Just his serious look or his concentration on his book is enough to make this character stand out quite a bit. Of course, in the makeup and wardrobe department, she also takes the cake.

this cosplay of Tatsumaki It will surely not be the last one we will see in the future, but it is certainly one that has left us stunned. If you liked the work of litbe sure to shop around for your feed where he has also played other anime characters such as sailor Moon Y Fairy Tail. Do you think he did a good cosplay of this beloved star of One-Punch Man?

