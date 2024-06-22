One Punch Man is one of the favorite sagas of many anime and manga fans in recent years. Its protagonist is funny and certainly the most loved, but the supporting characters are also absolutely appreciated. An example is Tatsumakiwhich we can now see recreated in this one cosplay by rabidcrows.

Let’s remember that Tatsumaki is one young heroine with telekinetic powers and is the second most powerful of the hero association. She is also able to fly and hurl objects at enemies with her mind and she does not need to use physical strength to prevail. Her archetype is also that of the tsundere, or rather the young girl who pretends to be unpleasant and aggressive, when in reality she is shy.