Although the nickname of Tornado of Terror, as Tatsumaki is often called in One Punch Man, it sounds like something related to the weather, it’s not really like that. In reality, Tatsumaki – a huge favorite in fan art and cosplay – is an esper.

That is to say, he is someone who has great psychic powers that allow him to manipulate matter from a distance. Although he can’t control the weather, he really is a freak of nature.

When this heroine uses her powers to the full it is a true gale of destruction. The preferred way she does it is by lifting objects with the power of her mind.

These can be from simple stones to others that weigh thousands of tons. It was not for nothing that he was able to throw a meteorite at an enemy that was annoying him. He is also capable of manipulating the objects he picks up, going to the extent of squeezing and squeezing them.

So if an enemy is in the vision range of this member of the Hero Association and suffers the above, it is better to say goodbye.

When the Tornado of Terror fights, it does so without any mercy; she is a fearsome adversary on the battlefield. She also has a quick temper and a capricious personality.

Due to the above and its beauty, Tatsumaki is a great favorite of many and currently has more than one cosplay.

One-Punch Man’s Tatsumaki in a very ‘psychic’ cosplay

Tatsumaki’s cosplay from One Punch Man What we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer Ashley (@cybernyatic). In this case, she retains the characteristic elements of the character, such as short, curly green hair.

The same can be said for the fitted black dress that has slits on the sides. But she also decided to add an extra. Thanks to the special effects you can see how he lifts some objects.

That’s right, he’s toying with the idea of ​​Tatsumaki’s psychic powers. In her case, she only keeps some stones levitating, although we know that the Tornado of Terror can do much more than that.

It is a good detail that complements his interpretation. But there is something that was missing from her cosplay and it has to do with her eyes. Tatsumaki’s are green and in her case she keeps them gray. Ideally, she would have resorted to pupilentes.

In addition to One Punch Man we have more anime information at EarthGamer.