Star Comics has recently published the second volume which collects the early works of one of the authors who has been redefining the narrative canons of shonen manga for some years now, Tatsuki Fujimoto Short Stories 22-26. This volume, just like the previous one (here you will find the review link), bears witness the conceptual, graphic and narrative evolution of the author in his self-contained stories written between the ages of 22 and 26. In fact, in this series of stories it is possible to collect numerous details, ideas and designs which will then be taken up again in the mature works and will define the traits of his style. Irreverent, bizarre, unstoppable, capable of telling everything with one unique delicacy or ruthless crudeness. Master of the grotesque and the unpredictable. Ladies and gentlemen, Tatsuki Fujimoto!

Original title: Fujimoto Tatsuki Tanpenshū: 22-26 (藤本タツキ短編集 22-26)

Italian title: Tatsuki Fujimoto Short Stories 22-26

Japanese release: November 4, 2021

Italian release: September 28, 2022

Number of Volumes: 1

Publishing house: Star Comics

Genre: Surreal, romantic, absurd

Drawings: Tatsuki Fujimoto

History: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Format: Paperback with dust jacket

Number of pages: 193 We reviewed Tatsuki Fujimoto Short Stories 22-26 through the press volume provided by Star Comics.

The four events

The volume collects four stories of about 50 pages each. Neither The Rhapsody of the Sirensa bizarre one is proposed love story between a young boy and a mermaid, which are linked by a piano that sits on the bottom of the ocean. Continue with The syndrome that made me wake up as a woman which narrates with a unique rawness and events of a young boy who wakes up and has changed sexall of which will have a strong impact on his love life. Nayuta, the girl from the prophecytells the story of two brothers shouldering a cruel fate against a superstitious world who hates them deeply. Finally, the volume closes with The older sister: a slice of life that talks about conflicting relationship between two sisters, conflict that arises from the obsession of the younger sister to imitate the eldest full of talent in drawing.

The four stories are all set within these suspended, surreal worlds that mix magic, occultism with reality and everyday problems in an intuitive and original way. Bringing to light even the stupidest dilemmas and useless ambitions of the human soul, all treated with never banal writing and excellent psychological depth.

Delicate and raw

Already in the review of the previous volume I talked about how incredibly Fujimoto is linked to the concept of the grotesque understood as the normalization of absurd situations and thoughts. This aspect remains and perhaps emerges with greater determination in certain stories. This volume is proof of the reaching a maturity of style and a certainty in setting this narrative mood in which estrangement emerges naturally, without even the reader noticing it right away.

This maturity is in fact achieved thanks to a complexity of writing and staging that allows him to better bring out the thoughts and desires of the characters in order to create greater empathy. The greatness of his stories lies in fact in his ability to deal with the bizarre and the unusual with one unique tenderness, a depth that allows the reader to have a perfect emotional portrait of his characters. Next to that items extremely rawwhich are often even the most real ones, come together to create unique and venal contrasts.

The more complex and morally more relevant themes seem to be a playground for him, moral ambiguity reigns, the space in which he operates is vast and never predictable. Not for this Fujimoto lacks sensitivity, indeed, his directness and the indelicacy with which he brings up these arguments is actually well thought out and very significant. His seemingly superficial storytelling raises the bar, allows the reader to immerse themselves, empathize and often find themselves faced with a gigantic dilemma without having an answer. The opinion of a sincere author who has nothing to teach but only to tell.

The stretch

If in the first volume several acerbities were still evident in the author’s stroke, these four stories testify to the achievement, or almost, of the graphic maturity reported in his successful works. First of all, a clean, precise trait and anatomical shapes that are not perfectly realistic but expressive. In particular it seems that Fujimoto puts a focus on the expressiveness of the eyes. The stroke remains bare here too but the quality of the lines hides a quality that communicates a lot of the inner world of the characters.

Furthermore, to a more attentive eye, Nayuta’s story also testifies to the maturity of her character design, Nayuta in fact embodies Makima’s designfamous supporting actor of Chainsaw Man. The same author in the note at the end of the volume states that he is particularly fond of that character.

Instead, we have to make a different speech for the paneling. The cages that enclose these four stories are in fact mainly cages with defined spaces, without particular experimentalisms or explosions. Differently from what can be seen instead in Chainsaw Man, where the experimentation of the cage often has truly original solutions and extremely devoted to dynamics. This feature represents one of the cornerstones of Fujimoto’s style.

Regardless of everything, Fujimoto seems to fit very well within a circle of authors who make the expressiveness and dynamics of the stroke their forte. Personally Fujimoto is therefore to be counted alongside those designers who are not good from a formal point of view but extremely effective and powerful.

The Star Comics volume

The volume of Star Comics is made in paperback format with dust jacket. The standard paper from tankobon remains very thin and rough but perfectly in line with a standard price category product for a manga. Nothing to say about the adaptations, in this the editorial care of the publishing house is almost always impeccable. The dialogues go smoothly and smoothly, even in some emotional dialogues, in my opinion, difficult to make clear with a few words. Finally, the idea of ​​leaving the onomatopoeias in Japanese with a translation alongside in a note is excellent. A choice that I personally prefer since the onomatopoeia lettering is often studied by the author himself to make it harmonious on the drawing.

Who do we recommend Tatsuki Fujimoto Short Stories 22-26 to?

We suggest Tatsuki Fujimoto Short Stories 22-26 to those who want to learn more about one of Japan’s most talked-about authors of recent years. This reading is in fact a great way to understand the creative evolution of an author who seems to have little to tell yet always manages to do so with a view to upsetting the reader. For lovers of the bizarre, the unconventional, the surreal.

Unexpected

Emotional and engaging The style is not yet fully matured as in his successful works