Noh some “crime scene” episodes you can’t sleep well: cases of gruesome crimes, children who have disappeared or dramaturgy that pulls the nerves of the tender spectators. The latest “crime scene” from Vienna does not fall into this category, on the contrary. According to him, you can even snooze wonderfully, as you have to actively resist its sedative effect while watching it. And that although Adele Neuhauser as Bibi Fellner and Harald Krassnitzer as Moritz Eisner are as charming as ever – especially when the two criminal investigators act as an old married couple for the purposes of the investigation. Or when she throws him at his head so loudly that it has to echo in all the inner courtyards in the district, he can’t just give up and leave her alone with all the crap.

However, if such secondary scenes are the highlights of a television crime thriller, the same cannot be far off. The screenwriter Ivo Schneider came up with so many ideas for the episode staged by Claudia Jüptner-Jonstorff with the whispering title “Conspiracy” – far too much. And practically everything leads on the wrong track or straight to nowhere.

There are even special effects

It’s about a high ministerial official who died in open-air sports in a dubious way, about gambling addiction and amateur doping, windy real estate deals, something with integration assistance and an opaque association that has something to do with surveillance, law and order as well as the future of Austria , that could be a “deep state”. There is water damage to Bibi Fellner, a new colleague (Rainer Doppler), two competitors from the state police who appear like Hell’s Angels, cute dogs and a heat wave that gives cameraman Andy Löv the opportunity to put drops of sweat running down his cheeks in a mannered manner. There are even special effects that turn solid ground into quicksand or rubber.

You really shouldn’t be able to rely on anything here: Moritz Eisner, actually on the career path to a pan-European police job in the Netherlands, finds himself in a windowless office full of old files. Bibi Fellner ensures consistency. Although she comes out of the blue as a high blood pressure patient with jogging fever, one of her notorious solo efforts puts her life in danger again – we only had that in the previous episode with the Vienna team.

That leaves the actual case of the dead person who was presumably not caught by a heart attack, who had a best friend and enemy in personal union as a neighbor (played by Matthias Franz Stein), employed a gardener (Serge Falck), consulted a sports doctor (Fabian Schiffkorn) and one had married a much younger woman (Lili Epply). Plot in the highest government circles or suburban charade in grassland? This is the question that appears less and less urgent from one interview to the next. But the location scouts deserve unreserved praise: the quarry, at the bottom of which the corpse lies, is imposingly picturesque, and the two villas on the green meadow, a black cube next to a white one, of great display value. The rest is relaxation.