E.A murderous bedtime story in the style of a smirking crime thriller with humiliation and hearty grumbling is not granted to the Viennese “Tatort” team during the fiftieth mission of Harald Krassnitzer as criminal police officer Moritz Eisner – on the contrary. It is not for nothing that Eisner’s partner Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) suffers from insomnia in this episode, tosses and turns restlessly in bed and considers radical solutions. How about some light-off pills from the informant in the drug milieu? Instead of swallowing the pills, Bibi Fellner chewed doggedly again on the case, whose imperative weighs on her soul: “We have to find the boy.”

When children are victims, the worst nightmares come true. In the somnambulistic atmosphere of the episode “The Wet Nurse” staged by Christopher Schier, atmospherically dense images of a city between day and dark, as the cameraman Thomas Kurzl repeatedly finds, dampen the horror. This of course – the common cipher of the television thriller for places where disaster threatens – entrenched itself in shabby old-style apartments, in which the wallpaper of flowers or stripes peeling off the walls dissolves any mid-century nostalgia. Interiors from the past (set designer Veronika Merlin) should also fire the mirror neurons in the brains of the audience, whose own inner child can be activated with his fears in view of what is going on in this “crime scene”.

For the audience – not the investigators – after ten minutes it is clear: a psychopath who does not shy away from murder kidnaps children from prostitutes and keeps them prisoner in the middle of the city. He took control of a boy about ten years old. Motive: unclear. The character of the perpetrator was written by the screenwriter Mike Majzen entirely on the incomprehensibility of psychotic behavior. With Mephistophelian aplomb, Max Mayer plays the knife stabber with the crazy look who gives the drug investigator on the street, but who is actually addicted to the crack himself. Behind closed doors, where the chained Samuel (Eric Emsenhuber) is waiting, he pulls a long hair wig over his head, high heels on his feet and says in a soft voice: “I’m your mom now”.

Without it looking cheesy

Such a figure on the border between the sexes, who apparently acts out of a profound disorder, may have suffered severe childhood trauma and goes mad while intoxicated, is a risky decision in times when institutions and activists overturn with guidelines for gender-sensitive issues Speaking and the social and artistic representation of trans identities. Janko, the cross-dresser and kidnapper, obviously does not belong to the LGBTQ world and its extensions. He is portrayed as a dangerous madman who knows how to perfectly hide his split personality, addiction and loss of reality from the outside world. Lightning blending of his face with that of a screaming woman finally makes him seem obsessed with what is good – or monstrously evil – a little too much.

On the other hand, the effect of overwhelming tiredness on Bibi Fellner is sensibly recorded. On the verge of burnout, plagued by the policewoman’s eternal fear of always being late, of not being able to prevent anything, she snaps at the new assistant Meret Schande (Christina Scherrer). A tinnitus whistle over the soundtrack when Bibi Fellner finds blood in a car that has been secured. Or she suddenly stands alone, where others are standing around her, floating freely in the attention as it were and listening inward, to her “gut feeling”. Adele Neuhauser plays it so effortlessly as if she could do it in her sleep.

There is not enough strength to squabble with her partner Moritz Eisner and the situation is too serious. The only gag of deep black humor remains a death fall on a police car with colleagues who prefer to chat about dogs than to observe. And Moritz Eisner wonders if he really looks like a social worker. This time, that is a little bit the role description for Harald Krassnitzer: He confidently gives the investigator, who is both calm and emotionally touched. He always comes painfully close to solving the riddle and yet loses sight of it – until Bibi Fellner realizes it. But it’s a matter of life and death. How much you can wish the Viennese “Tatort” team a long life as an investigator in front of the camera is shown by scenes in the hospital in which Eisner worries for the well-being of his colleague. Only when two have grown together over the years like these two can one say, without making it seem cheesy: “It’s nice that you exist.”

Of the Crime scene: the wet nurse runs this Sunday, March 28th, at 8.15 p.m. on ARD.