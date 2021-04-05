I.n times of great gender irritation, it is a risk to have two white, heterosexual “Tatort” commissioners investigate crimes, even if you put two women at their side who act on a professional level. With such a constellation, the shitstorm is as good as programmed. The casual duo Leo Hölzer (Vladimir Burlakov) and Adam Schürk (Daniel Sträßer) now proves in its second case that the Saarland Broadcasting Corporation did well not to put together an eagerly diverse team of investigators in advance obedience.

This time, childhood friends who share a dark secret must solve the murder of an eighteen year old. The beautiful Jessi (Caroline Hartig), embraced by all the boys in the school, is found murdered in the forest. The perpetrator first paralyzed her with an arrow in the thigh and then rammed a knife into her heart. Two fingertips are missing and there is a pine branch in the mouth of the corpse – the perpetrator’s allusion to an old custom in which the hunter sticks a branch in the mouth of the hunted animal.

For Chief Inspector Pia Heinrich (Ines Marie Westernströer), the matter is clear: An (adult) psychopath was at work here, possibly a serial offender, which is why colleagues Holz and Schürk actually shelved their research among the disappointed late-pubescent lovers at the school could lay. Which, of course, they don’t do. After all, Jessi’s diary reveals something about a secret love affair.

He cannot hide the wounded soul

However, to devote their thoughts exclusively to the murder case, the commissioners themselves are too entangled in private dramas. Because Adam’s violent father Roland Schürk (Torsten Michaelis), who woke up from a coma after fifteen years, is now allowed to go home again, where a worried wife (Gabriela Krestan as Heide Schürk) is waiting, who strangers with her husband and begs her son: “Please don’t leave me alone with him.” To which Adam replies: “I always wanted that as a child.”

“The Lord of the Forest” (book: Hendrik Hölzemann, director: Christian Theede) is a strong series with images (camera Tobias Schmidt) that make the oppressive narrow town perceptible. Daniel Sträßer in particular shines in his role. Once the son in need of love, who vied for the favor of his father and feared him like no one else, he is now physically stronger than the old man who is confined to a wheelchair, but he cannot hide the wounded soul. Once he was curled up in bed, sobbing like a child, his mother listening at the door.

Don’t be afraid of thematic overload

It goes without saying that the commissioner’s psyche is multi-faceted, that investigators have a soft core and fight against the unreasonable demands of the past and the torments of the present. But the Saarland “crime scene” goes quite far in this regard: the father-son conflict the audience should continue to occupy themselves in the future, as a separate story, which is evidently continued from episode to episode. In any case, it will be interesting to see whether the father will be as intensely involved in the case in the next crime as this time, or whether the narrative threads will gradually separate from one another.

In Saarland, in any case, people don’t seem to be afraid of thematic overload. Who is behind the group ABP – “Animals are beautiful people” – whose members saw the hunters’ high stands? What kind of aggression lies dormant in the seemingly harmless Clemens (Oscar Brose), the supposedly good son who plays a game of chess with his father every Sunday evening? And what about the mysterious French who seems to have dedicated himself to forest life, lives in caves and shies away from people? Lots of stuff, but not too much.

Of the Crime scene: The Lord of the Forest runs on this Easter Monday at 8.15 p.m. in the first.