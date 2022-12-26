BEckford Hall, Christmas 1922. The eccentric and conceited Lady Mona Bantam (Sunnyi Melles), widow of the lord who died in World War II, is presiding over her tea party in the drawing room when butler Arthur (Christoph Rogers) collapses in plain sight. “Poison” is his last word. “My Wedgwood!” is Lady Bantam’s shocked answer to the subsequent fainting of the housemaid Heather (Marie Rathscheck), who is balancing the service. The doctor dr. Mallard (Alexander Hörbe) administers an invigorating injection. With the opposite effect. Now the butler is stone dead, like the animalistic toys attached by Lady Bantam’s omnipresent cats. Or not. The butler, the investigators find out, only died after the room had been left and safely locked awaiting the arrival of the police. Enigmatic. After all, the circle of suspects is manageable. Each of the guests had a motive. The maid and the lady too. So who was it?

A detective costume outfit

“Murder Under Mistletoe” is the Christmas special case for Chief Inspector Francis Lightmyer (Udo Wachtveitl) and Detective Constable Ivor Partridge (Miroslav Nemec). In other words: This BR “crime scene” is a detective costume. Something new: the old, as in the past with the “Kommissar”. Little psychology, no thriller, little suspense. Just a lovingly designed mystery thriller, a so-called whodunit, as a kind of digestif for the festival. The 90th case of Franz Leitmayr (Wachtveitl) and Ivo Batic (Nemec), who have been investigating for Bayerischer Rundfunk for 32 years now, would also be the first “crime scene” in the “Cluedo” format.



The dinner party, from the front, from left: Miroslav Nemec (role: Ivo Batic / Detective Constable Ivor Partridge), Sunnyi Melles (role: Simone / Lady Mona Bantam), Udo Wachtveitl (role: Franz Leitmayr / Detective Chief Inspector Francis Lightmyer) and Katharina Schlothauer (role: Katrin / “Kitty”). Back row: Joshua Seelenbinder (role: Till / Reverend Edgar Teal), Christoph Mory (role: Arthur Rogers), Marie Rathscheck (role: Heidi / Heather), Alexander Hörbe (role: Martin / Dr. Mallard) and Ferdinand Hofer (role : Kalli Hammermann / Charles “Charlie” Bantam).

Image: BR



What everyone involved, but above all the trades light and camera (Volker Tittel), set design and atmosphere (Oliver Hoese), costume (Sylvia Risa) and composition (Sebastian Fillenberg), take extremely seriously. This Agatha Christie commemorative edition wants to be atmospheric, neither fashionably ironic nor intellectually overly demanding. More like cozy socks than a Christmas present. The symphonic music was, of course, played with fervor by the Munich Radio Orchestra. The screenplay by Robert Löhr strives for an adequately stilted conversational tone and is thus again avant-garde.

And what is going on in the present time?

However, the depth of the portrait of society, which makes up the crime novels of Dorothy L. Sayers, is lacking. Take, for example, “Murder Needs Advertisement”, in which Lord Peter Wimsey investigates strange occurrences in a London advertising agency in the 1920s, and select a precise contemporary historical panorama. Murder Under Mistletoes also lacks the elegance of a film like Gosford Park. In return, the direction of Jobst Christian Oetzmann presents an attractive background story.







In the it is now, Christmas 2022. Batic and Leitmayr are invited to Christmas dinner at the home of assistant Kalli (Ferdinand Hofer). Leitmayr growls. Is Batic planning to retire on the sly behind his back? The mood is musty, and does not lift at the sight of the costumed colleagues from the Presidium. Kalli opens as Lord Charles, Lady Bantam’s son. Surprise: There is plum pudding and crime dinner. The table company also includes the poor orphan and celebrated singer Kitty (Katharina Schlothauer) and the wayward pastor, Reverend Edgar Teal (Joshua Jaco Seelenbinder), who is obligatory in the English crime thriller.



Crime scene – “Murder under Mistletoe”



Video: ARD, image: dpa



The game is interrupted twice here, also for less amusing self-referential jokes (“looks like Rosamunde Pilcher’s”, “we’re not on the Orient Express”, “I’m just watching ‘crime scene’, maybe ‘police call'”). The rest is playfully coherent and, in a charming sense, enjoyable. One can hardly imagine a more family-friendly “crime scene” anyway. In the end, the proverbial spirit of Christmas also clears up the discord between Batic/Partridge and Leitmayr/Lightmyer. Both 91st case can come. Then again on the streets of Munich, which are only allowed to glitter for a short time, but depressingly rainy.







The scene of the crime: murder under mistletoe runs on Boxing Day, December 26, at 8:15 p.m. on the first.