Msome things go well until they no longer go well – like the drug parties that the Frankfurt psychodoctor Adrian Goser (Martin Wuttke) sells as a therapy session: Six of his patients first lose their minds during an intoxicating session and a few minutes later their lives. They did agree that Goser would stir up a cocktail of champagne and some drops to accompany their sonorous ramblings. The evening on his property – a little castle with tall trees and an iron gate – was not her first attempt to make a “journey to the origin” via “psycholysis”. But this time things got more out of control than usual (wild red light), participants twitched, yelped and rolled their eyes (more flickering), then the crime scene clean-up crew got busy.

Adrian Goser, the only survivor of the evening, is in custody. Martin Wuttke, who was also the face of MDR commissioner Andreas Keppler from 2008 to 2015, mimics him as a sinister thinker on the verge of madness. In order to be trusted with everything, he has to caress an innocent little bird in his arms. He looks like Burt Lancaster’s “Birdman of Alcatraz” and recites pseudo-sly monologues: “They say birds are free. But what kind of freedom is that supposed to be? Your consciousness is way too small. They have absolutely no capacity for freedom.”

Role of Drugs in Early Christianity

The inspectors Paul Brix (Wolfram Koch) and Anna Janneke (Margarita Broich), who will finally be on first-name terms after completing their 16th case, react to Goser’s sayings as differently as the genre dictates. Janneke, once a police psychologist, has read “not all, but some” of Goser. She was quite fascinated: “He doesn’t write badly at all.” Brix thinks he’s a lunatic, and he’s completely out of it when Janneke whispers about an American professor’s theses on the role of drugs in early Christianity.

They decide what can only go wrong with a suspect like this: a joint crime scene inspection with the handcuffs removed. And there are: a diplomat’s daughter who tries to process a childhood trauma as a performance artist (Aenne Schwarz), an ex-soldier (Frederik von Lüttichau) who “just wanted to kill” before meeting Guru Goser, a highly talented composer ghost (Pit Bukowski) and a “smoking baby with a speech impediment”. But that only speaks to the answering machine.



A great hullabaloo sets in, broken up by shots and garnished with lines by Rainer Maria Rilke (“It’s as if there were a thousand staves, and behind a thousand staves there is no world”) and interpretations by Arnold Schwarzenegger: “Schwarzenegger’s biography is encompassed by the mystical Beginnings with Conan to the metareferential fulfillment of self in ‘Last Action Hero’ the complete human experience. For me, choosing a Schwarzenegger favorite film is like a zodiac sign.”







You get an idea of ​​the direction the spectacle was headed: Nikias Chryssos, who wrote the screenplay with Michael Comtesse, was the director. Chryssos wrote the highly acclaimed grotesque Der Bunker (2015), which reviewers thought was a joint film by David Lynch and Helge Schneider. In 2021 he followed up with an absurd cult drama that the Munich Film Festival liked. A secluded place, a guru with a following – you can recognize motifs from both films in “Tatort”.

But the effect isn’t the same because “Leben Tod Ekstasy” (in trashy giant letters) isn’t composed severely enough for that. Even the drug trip atmosphere created with light switch effects and plenty of slow motion at the beginning seems ridiculous. In the second half, this carnivalesque “crime scene”, filmed in a former addiction clinic of all places, finally becomes a freak show.







If you want to see why “Leben Tod Ekstasy” will still go down in history through the penis of a blue whale, you can tune in shortly before the end.

