W.he committed such a terrible deed on a defenseless woman who is already on the ground in the middle of Cologne? A homeless person was set on fire at night, and the inspectors Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär) stand helplessly next to the charred corpse under the bridge. Their investigations lead into the homeless milieu – where they mainly meet other women. Well-fortified, robust characters hardened by the rigors of life, it seems.

There is the hands-on Regine Weigand (Hildegard Schroeter), who works as a municipal employee in an emergency shelter. Different temperaments, generations and fates gather in the circle of their “customers”.

The elderly Gertrud (Dana Cebulla) aggressively defends her place on the cathedral plate, but gently strokes her lap dog. Katja Fischer (Jana Julia Roth) has a job as a geriatric nurse and still lost her apartment and sleeps in her car.

Monika Keller (Rike Eckermann) fell out of civil life when her son died. Now she wants to bring a rapist to court and takes female newcomers under her wing – like Ella Jung (Ricarda Seifried), a shy person with blonde hair and a mouse voice. You can’t tell from the fact that she beat her violent husband half or all to death in resistance. As a homeless person, she hides from the police – and is soon sought after by the Cologne investigators as a decisive witness or even a perpetrator.



Trouble with currywurst and beer with the social system: Freddy Schenk (Dietmar Bär, front) and Max Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt).

Jürgen Werner’s script, in which the commissioners become secondary characters, is characterized by empathy for people at the bottom. The old warriors give their employees Norbert Jütte (Roland Riebling) – responsible for empathy up to the risk of investigation – and Natalie Förster (Tinka Fürst) – responsible for poisonous comments – just a few more keywords and philosophize in a philanthropic way about the unjust social system on the Rhine.

Nina Wolfrum stages the women’s crime story straightforward and close to the characters. Whether one has to follow this to the toilet in order to illustrate urgent physical needs is another question. With staged security, however, the “Tatort” episode with the somewhat cumbersome title “Like everyone else” creates a feeling for the latent danger in which women float on the street – and in which Ella, in particular, embarks on.

Just now, as she speaks in the inner monologue, she was a woman with a job, an apartment and a husband, now she sleeps on a sleeping mat outside or with a guy named Axel (Niklas Kohrt) who is – quite obviously – marked as a “psycho” named Axel (Niklas Kohrt) Rancid basement apartment, where a “King Kong” poster on the wall and a naked mannequin in the corner add to the scary backdrop.

Distress of desperation

The writers and directors do not expect the audience to face too much hardship with this milieu study, even though it is about violence, drugs and human disruption. This is ensured by the art of omission. Before the fist hits the skull, before other bad things happen, it gets dark or a cut follows. Concentrating on women, who are actually in the minority among the homeless, and also on only moderately neglected types with accessible résumés, avoids drifting towards misery, but gives a beautiful picture despite the murder. Only the alleged rapist Thomas (Jean-Luc Bubert) is allowed to give the brutalized

The two sequences are touching, in which, to lulling versions of Tom Walker’s “Leave a Light on” or Frank Sinatra’s “New York”, clawing at the smallest of happiness is brought into the picture like a panorama (camera Katharina Dießner). There are many suspects, but one thing is clear: whoever it was must have acted out of desperation. This “crime scene” deserves credit for creating sensitivity for the need on the doorstep via this detour. Because as it says there: “Without an apartment you have no chance.”

Of the “Tatort: ​​Like everyone else” runs today, Sunday, March 21st, at 8.15 p.m. on Das Erste.