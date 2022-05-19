On Sunday, Meret Becker can be seen for the last time as Commissioner Nina Rubin alongside Mark Wasche. In the interview, the two tell what makes the thriller so special and why it is now coming to an end.

Ms. Becker, the “crime scene” seems to be a godsend for every actor, just in terms of attention and viewer ratings as well as regular income. Some of your colleagues have already passed retirement age in 30 years of “Tatort”. Why are you quitting after only seven years?

Meret Becker: To be honest, I even thought about quitting earlier, but then I thought the format wasn’t quite there yet. For me it’s more a gut feeling that speaks to me. An inner restlessness, because I notice that I want to do certain things, but then I’m too blocked in my head because I have to read and discuss scripts again at regular intervals. The “crime scene” requires a lot more preparation than you think. And so on the one hand you have a huge luxury, but on the other hand it is very engaging. I was so uneasy lately that I thought I had to end it now. Seven is a nice number too.