Robert Gallinowski became known through his roles in “Tatort” and the television series “Polizeiruf 110” or “Der Alte”. According to his agent, the actor’s death came as a surprise.

Dhe actor Robert Gallinowski (“Tatort”) is dead. He died unexpectedly at the age of 53, his agent told the German Press Agency on Tuesday evening in Berlin. The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” had previously reported. The actor, radio play speaker and poet has become known to a wider audience through his appearances in television series such as “Polizeiruf 110”, “Kommissar Stolberg” and “Der Alte”. Born in Aachen, he also played in several “crime scenes”.

A black and white photo of the actor was published on his agency’s website after his death. It read “Oh, Robert (1969 -2023), you will be missed”. The cause of death was not known as of evening.

Gallinowski was often seen in front of the camera in the role of the tough guy. In the film “Naked among wolves”, for example, he embodied SS Hauptsturmfuhrer Robert Kluttig. Theater roles were also his. He was particularly often on stage in Berlin, for example in the Deutsches Theater (“Lonely People”). He completed his acting training at the Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts in Berlin – with the actress Angela Winkler, among others.