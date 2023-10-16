The Monterrey Soccer Club fell again against the Tigres UANL, in the middle of the FIFA Date in a friendly match in the United States from the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas by the slightest difference 1-0.
After the meeting, the president of the Gang, José Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega He commented in an interview with the media upon his arrival in Monterrey that the team is always conscious of always thinking about victory in each game and that the bitter pill remains in the face of the result against the cats.
“We must get used to winning any type of game and that it hurts us to lose, especially when it is Clásico, no, after that there are circumstances in each game and in this one you know them widely, many absences, but it always hurts us to lose”
– José Antonio Noriega.
Regarding the messages from the Tigres UANL players, the manager of the Albiazul team did not enter into controversy and preferred to evade what they had done, ruling out responsibility on the part of the Mexican team for the injury of Victor Guzman.
“They have every right to think like that, we think exactly the same, what happens is that there are moments in life and you have to be humble in victory and you have to also be calm in defeat, we are going to think about winning always and “I am sure that we are going to achieve it, we have enough elements to achieve it”
– José Antonio Noriega.
“There is no fault here, there was direct and constant communication from the National Team, Duilio and I talked, our medical team talked with the National Team, they asked us despite Víctor’s injury to see him up close, because it was not an injury, It was a strong blow, there was a possibility that they would use it, then they realized that it had to be dosed and it was not worth taking risks, together with clear and direct communication, both parties decided that he would return, so everything was fine,” he said. .
