In a recent interview with the sports director of the Monterrey Football Club, Antonio Noriegafor him Channel 6 of Multimediso Sportsit has been confirmed that the Pandilla's all-time top scorer is analyzing his departure from the institution, however, given his historical status, he will have the necessary time to make his best decision.
The albiazul leader confirmed that the 'Twin'He knows about the clubs that want him and he announced that he has already ruled out the Guild from Brazil, so he will not play there next year, however, he has a couple more offers to consider and although he did not mention the possible destinations, it could be assumed that they would be from Mexican soccer or Major League Soccer.
Tato Noriega He assured that although they had already approved the offer that the Guild, Funes Mori He stated that he would not take it, so he stated that the player earned the right to choose his future and therefore, it will be until he sees fit to make a decision.
It is worth mentioning that the footballer's contract with the institution expires until June 2024, so the club wants the player to leave so that he can earn some money into the club, otherwise the player could leave as a free agent next semester.
The 32-year-old attacker has been at the club for eight and a half years and since then he has played 325 games, 160 goals and 39 assists.
