It has been long weeks of negotiations for Club de Fútbol Monterrey and a couple of stellar signings are about to materialize, in the next few days the squad of the Gang could be defined and they are preparing to receive Sergio Canalesthe talented Spanish midfielder, has confirmed his commitment to the Sultana del Norte team.
The club president, Jose Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriegahas revealed that channels He has signed a document in which he agrees to join the Monterrey squad, which will make him the most expensive soccer player in Mexican soccer with a value of 10 million euros.
To close the signing of channels, Noriega traveled to Seville, Spain, where Real Betis, the current club of channels.
Although the deal is not yet fully finalized until signatures are affixed to the legal documents, Noriega has expressed its satisfaction with the progress of the negotiations.
Noriega has highlighted the quality of channels as a soccer player, despite ruling out that his arrival could be considered a ‘bomb’ in Mexican soccer.
Noriega He stated: “I’ve never mentioned that term (‘bomb’), I’ve talked about quality, and this player has a lot of quality. Sergio recently participated with his team in the Nations League, they were champions ”.
“I have known him for many years, I have no doubt about his quality, he is a professional in terms of his care, food, he is a serious, committed guy and he is what a team like Monterrey needs”
– Anthony Noriega.
Besides, Tato Noriega could take advantage of the flight to Europe to try to convince another player. Is about Lucas Mouraformer player of Tottenham Hotspurs and that his signing has been complicated because he had offers from Saudi Arabia.
