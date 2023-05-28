After the painful elimination in the semifinals, the Rayados de Monterrey team has already turned the page and are planning what will be next semester.
So far, the group in general is in doubt about what will happen to the next destination of the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich. The high command did not like the ways of being left out of the league and this could cost the Mexican helmsman dearly.
The sports president of La Pandilla, Jose Antonio Noriegahe still does not know what will happen to ‘King Midas’, it is not yet defined if his project will continue or if the employment relationship is terminated.
“I hope to be able to have something on Monday because we must be responsible with time, in advance, with time working. We are already ahead of the game in matters of preseason and reinforcements and others, but we are already concentrating with decisions made. Nothing is decided”said the manager in conference.
On the other hand, he confessed that he spoke with Vucetich after the loss suffered against Tigres, detailing that he saw him upset.
“I saw Víctor angry with the defeat, as we all are. Nothing more, (there was) a feedback dialogue about what we see one part and the other”sentenced,
Likewise, in Monterrey there has been no talk about possible new reinforcements, it is expected that the squad of this tournament that came to an end for them will remain almost intact, or with minimal modifications to play the coming year-end contest.
#Tato #Noriega #confirms #charge #leading #Monterrey #tournament
Leave a Reply