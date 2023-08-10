‘We must defend our currency, and the soul that is in our Institution’, says the anthem of the Monterrey Football Club, and its current president Jose Antonio: ‘Tato’ Noriega, represents it every time he has a camera and microphone in front of him… for better or for worse, according to the criteria of the people.
He did it after the elimination against Tigres, when he commented that those were not the ways to lose, he demonstrated it later, firing an idol from the striped institution as is the case of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, being consistent with his statements and has done so. Redone now, after declaring his discontent with the organizers of the Leagues Cup.
‘We are really very unhappy, very disappointed, very worried. We have many players touched, and that a match date that was for twelve be changed, and move forward for eleven’, ‘Tato’ Noriega declared before the press, referring to the changes that were made at the last moment so that Rayados vs LAFC will be played next Friday instead of Saturday.
It should be noted that both tigers as striped They are the teams that have traveled the most in this tournament. By the time Club de Fútbol Monterrey faces LAFC in the quarterfinals, they will do so with five games in which the team has had to travel constantly, while the Los Angeles players have had to travel virtually nowhere. side.
This situation makes the directors of the Mexican teams very upset, so José Antonio’s statement: ‘Tato’ Noriega not only represents the club of which he is president, but also the entire Mx League, which has been seen to be highly affected in this supposedly organized tournament so that both competitions would grow equally and benefit from equal conditions.
