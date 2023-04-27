Russian Tatneft bought Turkish fuel company Aytemiz Akaryakit for $336 million

The Russian oil company Tatneft bought the Turkish fuel company Aytemiz Akaryakit. The deal amounted to 336 million dollars. This is reported TASS with reference to the information of the Turkish holding Dogan, which owned 50 percent in this company.

The deal was closed on Wednesday, April 26th.

Aytemiz was established in 1963 and rebranded in 2009, changing its name to Aytemiz Akaryakit. In 2015, it became part of the Dogan holding. The company ranks 56th in the top 500 largest companies in Turkey.

Aytemiz Akaryakit has 10 fuel supply points and filling terminals with a capacity of 250,000 cubic meters in various regions of Turkey.

Earlier, Economics Minister Nikolai Shulginov said that Russia expects a decline in production in 2023 against the backdrop of a voluntary reduction in oil production and the refusal of European countries from Russian gas.

In mid-March, the Ministry of Energy said that Russia was going to reduce oil and gas production. As analysts warned, oil production in Russia could fall by 20 percent by 2030 if Russian oil companies do not begin to rapidly develop their own oilfield services and replace Western equipment with adequate counterparts.