Tatjana Maria, two-time champion of the Colsanitas Cup in Bogotá

Cesar Melgarejo, THE TIME
The German was left with the victory and equaled a record that only Fabiola Zuluaga had.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The German Tatjana Maria won the two-time Colsanitas Cup championship in Bogotá, defeating the American Peyton Stearns 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 this Sunday in the final.
Maria, two-time champion
In the middle of a great tennis demonstration, Maria was left with a new edition of the only WTA tournament that is played in South America.
(We recommend: Emiliana Arango: story of strength and pain of the phoenix of Colombian tennis).
Last year, she had beaten the Brazilian Laura Pigossi 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2.
To reach the final, Maria got rid of the Italian Nuria Brancaccio, the Brazilian Carolina Alves and the American Katrina Scott, as well as the British Francesca Jones.
In this way, he equaled the record of Fabiola Zuluaga, the only two-time champion in two consecutive editions so far, those of 2004 and 2005.
SPORTS
