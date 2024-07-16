Tatjana Klingler, A popular 23-year-old influencer, lost her life during the birth of her first child at the hospital in Halle in Germanyreported his husband ThorstenThrough social networks.

Tatjana, who had about 13 thousand followers on TikTok, She had shared her exciting journey to motherhood on social media, however, things did not turn out as expected.

The wait

Tatjana and her husband Thorstenmarried for just over two months, were eagerly awaiting the arrival of his son Joshua Herbert Klingler. In his latest video, Tatjana She appeared smiling and optimistic, telling her followers that she was on her way to the hospital to begin the process of inducing labor.

However, during the procedure, suffered an amniotic fluid embolism, a rare but serious complication that occurs when amniotic fluid enters the mother’s bloodstream. This condition can cause heart, breathing and blood pressure problems, and in Tatjana’s case, resulted in her death.

Tatjana Klingler, a popular German influencer. Photo: Screenshot

Her husband announces her death

Thorsten shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram, revealing that your newborn son He is in critical condition, under an induced coma, while doctors fight to save his life.

“I am devastated by the loss of my beloved wife and worried about the health of our little one. Joshua“I appreciate all the support and prayers during this difficult time,” Thorsten wrote in his emotional message.

The news of the Tatjana’s death It has left a deep regret among social media users, where his followers and other TikTok users have expressed their pain and solidarity with the family. Klingler. In addition, a donation campaign has been launched to support Thorsten and JoshuaSo far, 12 thousand euros (approximately 231 thousand Mexican pesos) have been raised, a sign of the affection and empathy of the online community towards the young family.

The case of Tatjana Klingler It is especially striking given the low maternal mortality rate in Germany. According to statistics, only 5 out of every 100,000 births end in death.

Fluid embolism Amniotic fluid is an extremely rare condition, but when it occurs, it can be devastating for both mother and baby.

Thorstennow a widower and a first-time father, faces the challenge of raising his son without his beloved wife. However, friends and family have expressed their support and have promised to be by his side during these difficult times.