The winners of the “Writer of the Year” and “Poet of the Year” awards were announced in Moscow. The Grand Prix was awarded to the writer and TV presenter Tatyana Tolstaya and the poet Bakhyt Kenzheev, reports TASS…

According to the organizers, the prize consists of two parts: competitive and non-competitive. Tolstaya and Kenzheev were selected by secret ballot of authoritative literary figures as part of an out-of-competition program. The amount of the award is 200 thousand rubles.

It is noted that the jury included: literary critic and poet Igor Volgin, writer, publicist Maxim Zamshev, publisher and poet Maxim Amelin, journalist Maria Vatutina.

The commission has been looking for participants in the competitive part of the award, established by the Russian Union of Writers in order to search for new talented authors who can contribute to modern Russian literature, on the Internet, studying hundreds of thousands of works.

Earlier in London, the names of the shortlisted writers for the Booker Prize were announced. It includes six authors from around the world. The winner will be announced on November 17th. The finalists of the award will receive £ 2,500 each. In addition, their books will be published in a special edition. The winner himself will receive another 50 thousand pounds.