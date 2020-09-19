The writer and TV presenter Tatiana Tolstaya was awarded the Grand Prix of the Writer of the Year award. This was reported on Saturday, September 19 TASS organizers of the competition.

“The Grand Prix is, in a sense, a superstructure over the” Poet of the Year “and” Writer of the Year “awards, which have both a competitive component and an out-of-competition component, where the most authoritative literary figures by secret ballot choose the laureates – one poet and one prose writer”, – the organizers quote the words of the head of the Russian Union of Writers Dmitry Kravchuk.

The winners of the Grand Prix were chosen by a special jury, which included literary critic, poet Igor Volgin, writer, publicist Maxim Zamshev, publisher, poet Maxim Amelin, poet, essayist Dmitry Vodennikov and poet, journalist Maria Vatutina.

In addition, the poet Bakhyt Kinzheev received the Grand Prix of the Poet of the Year award. The size of the prize is 200 thousand rubles. This is a grant from the Russian Union of Writers.

