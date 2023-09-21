The Colombian fighter, Tatiana Renteria, achieved a milestone in her sporting career by securing her qualification for Paris 2024. The young athlete thus becomes the first national representative in the combat discipline and He joins the list of 25 Colombian athletes who will be present at the thirty-third edition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

(You may be interested in: Luis Rubiales: new accusation against the former director for coercion in the Jenni Hermoso case).

Rentería took an important victory within the framework of the World Wrestling Championship held in Belgrade in 2023, a place where the best fighters in the world meet.

The Colombian arrived with great expectations to the competition after the titles of Bolivarian, Central American and Caribbean champion on the mat, as well as Central American and Caribbean and South American champion in beach wrestling.

(Also: Minister of Sports insists on expanding the women’s League after meeting with Dimayor).

This Wednesday, the Colombian won the bronze medal in the women’s 76 kilogram category at the World Championships, consecration that will allow him to be in the Olympic Games to be held in Paris 2024.

There are already 25 of us in Paris 2024! Tatiana Rentería dreamed of it, fought and achieved it. Colombia has a new qualifier for the Olympics. With her 🥉 at the Belgrade wrestling world championship, the athlete obtains her place at the top event. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/1NDrdSw4FU — Ministry of Sports (@MinDeporteCol) September 20, 2023

It was a long road to victory at the World Wrestling Championship that included a series of impressive performances. In the qualifying round, she beat Germany’s Francy Raedelt with a score of 7 to 1.

(See here: Colombia National Team: images of what would be the shirt for the Copa América are leaked).

In the round of 16, she beat the Nigerian Hannah Amuchechi Rueben with a result of 6 to 2. Then, in the round of eight fighters, she defeated the Egyptian Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza with a score of 5 to 0.

Despite losing to Kyrgyz Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the semifinals in Belgrade, her excellent performance allowed her to compete for the bronze medal. In this fight, the Valle del Cauca woman won convincingly against the Romanian Catalina Axente, with a final score of 8 to 1.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO