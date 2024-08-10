The Colombian fighter Tatiana Renteria He was one victory away from making it to the final of the 76-kilo category in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to the criteria of

This Saturday, Rentería beat the Tunisian team in the round of 16 Zaineb Sghaier, 8-4, which gave him the chance to advance in the series.

(American athlete shows the disastrous state of the medal won a week ago in Paris: ‘It looks like he went to war’)

Good way

Already in the quarterfinals, Rentería defeated Davaasnasan Enkh, from Mongolia6-3 and in the semi-final, which will be played this Saturday, she will fight against the Japanese Yuka Kagawi.

If Rentería wins, he goes to the final for gold and silver, but if he loses, he will have to go to a draw for first and third place, but if he falls, he will have to go to a draw for bronze.

Lisandro Rengifo

Special correspondent from EL TIEMPO in Paris

@lisandroabel