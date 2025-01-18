Ten years ago, Marc Shand, 62, brother of Queen Camilla, died in a tragic accident in New York. The news devastated the monarch’s family and numerous friends and well-known faces from around the world who collaborated with Shand on Elephant Family, a charity he founded in 2002 and whose mission is to save the Asian elephant from extinction.

Shand was always considered a kind of real-life Indiana Jones. He himself admitted that it took him a while to recover his reputation after being expelled from Milton Abbey school for smoking cannabis and fired from Sotheby’s for trying on 14th-century Japanese armor. Until 1992 when he managed to make a name for himself as travel writer thanks to the story ‘Travels on My Elephant’a bestseller, in which he tells how he acquired and fell in love with an Asian elephant named Tara with whom he traveled throughout much of India.

He also gained fame as a play boy, although those who knew him well say that women fell into his arms as soon as they spoke to him. Despite having been awarded romances as famous as those of Bianca Jagger or Caroline KennedyMarc only married the actress Clio Golsdmith once, from whom he divorced in 2009, the result of which union was born his only daughter Ayesha, 28 years oldwho continues her father’s legacy as brand director of Elephant Family in addition to actively participating in other movements in defense of women’s and mental health.

When his father died on April 23, 2014 after suffering a head injury after falling outside a Manhattan bar in New York He did not have a partner, at least not publicly recognized. Although young Ruth Powys was present on that trip, she had been working side by side with him in the organization for years. According to what she herself said in an interview, Marc was, for ten years, her employer, occasional lover and eternal inspiration. «People used to say how similar we were, that we shared that life or death mentality. And there was a deep understanding between us: I had him and he had me," he says.









Although she never revealed more details than necessary about Marc’s accidental death, Ruth claimed to have been holding his hand before his heart stopped beating forever and to have told him that she would “never, never, never give up, the five words that always he sent her in his text messages and in the emails they exchanged for years. She continued as CEO of Elephant Family supported by Queen Camilla and her husband King Charles of England and much of Marc’s family.

What many knew, but did not say at the time, is that Marc Shand when he died was engaged to the Spanish, Tatiana Muñoz von Fürstenbergboth had met a year before, in July 2013, in Ronda (Málaga), at the ‘Las Monjas’ farmhouse, owned by the Hohenlohe family and where every summer, the sadly missing princess Ira von Fürstenberg, received royals and personalities from around the world. The connection between the two was immediate. Eyewitnesses of the moment assured this writer at the time that the two connected from the beginning and that in this last year Marc returned to Sotogrande on his own on several occasions to see her. The British man was fascinated with her, so much so that, during the last year, their meetings were frequent and They had planned their wedding surrounded by elephants in India.

A few months ago Tatiana published the book ‘Travels with my elephant, my fiancé Mark Shand’, a book tribute to the natural legacy of her loved one for making the planet a better world. But also for the first time and in first person, Tatiana dares to confess details of her relationship with Queen Camilla’s brother.

It details how their first meeting was in which something magical happened between the two until they came to the conclusion that they had been together for many lives. «It was you my love! You so longed to announce our commitment, our love, our meeting in this existence and for the whole world to hear me say these words; ‘The man of my life’,” Tatiana confesses between the lines in the book.

Now he can tell why he could not make their relationship public at that time, something that Marc himself also knew and supported; “I was waiting for my divorce papers and I couldn’t lose custody of my daughters”. Tatiana was married to a Mexican billionaire with whom she had her two daughters, who are now of legal age and have inherited her serene beauty. Tatiana, daughter of the deceased Spanish banker Antonio Muñoz Cabrero and Countess Gratia von Fürstenberg, studied at Brown and Columbia, and is successful with her line of jewelry for the Verdura brand.

Her presence at Marc’s funeral held in September 2014 at St Paul’s Church in London went unnoticed by the press, not by some of those attending the religious ceremony which was presided over by the then Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles. of England. Clad in a light blue suit jacket, many wondered in the church Who was that young unknown blonde? who seemed so affected by the loss of Camila’s brother.

He still keeps the last message he sent her before leaving for the charity auction that he was going to preside over that day in New York, when hours later he had a fatal fall while celebrating the success of the fundraiser. “I love you more and more…” were Marc’s last words to Tatiana. She does not remember it with sadness since a few years ago, after spending a few days in a coma, Tatiana recounts in the book that she reunited with him and that it is clear to her that they are still connected to this day. Her literary tribute and her encouragement to reveal her past only has one purpose and that is that, as Marc liked, “we all have the right to be reminded of the truth of who we are” and she claims to know her and keep material about the conversations she had. with her fiancé about the future of the foundation and who should lead it. Some wishes that according to Tatiana are far from current reality.

The prologue of the book written by one of its editors goes further and raises doubts about the true reasons for the death of Queen Camilla’s brother, which they point out as “strange”, denying the hypothesis maintained by many that Marc hit himself. because of his state of intoxication. A claim that eyewitnesses and even security cameras denied.

They also do not believe that the autopsy revealed that he died from alcohol ingestion since the forensic experts themselves indicated that it had been impossible for them to carry out a toxicology report since the body was embalmed. Hence, other media outlets came forward to confront the contradictions, claiming that Marc’s fall was caused by a cocktail of medications he was taking for his blood pressure. But beyond the discrepancies about the true causes of his death, what is most scandalous about this prologue is the succession of Marc’s legacy at the head of Elephant Family.

They point out between the lines that Ruth Powys, current CEO of the NGO, was an opportunist since, as she herself knew, Marc had fired her and had emphasized that she had to leave the charity after the auction, the same night Marc died. Statements of which both Tatiana and the author of the prologue and some close to Marc claim to have evidence and documents deposited before a notary with the sole purpose that, as he insisted, the truth be known in the name of justice and for the good of all. It is not the first death shrouded in mystery around the British family.

Ruth Powys and Mark Shand



Ruth Powys, who is currently unaware of the publication of this book, said in an interview that, although at the time they talked about commitment, it was never something serious since Marc wanted her to go out with someone younger; «He loved me so much that he wanted me to move forward in life; It was the supreme act of generosity on his part. But we continued to work as best friends and stayed incredibly close,” she confessed when assuming the role of caretaker of Marc’s legacy.

Currently Ruth, 45 years old, is married to Ramani Ganesh, a Hindu who supports her in her defense of protection of elephants in Asia and the NGO has managed to raise more than 20 million pounds through art auctions or haute couture balls inspired by animals in which everyone from Queen Camilla to Princess Eugenie of York has participated. A few months ago the Kings of England reaffirmed their commitment as Royal Presidents of the Elephant Family, news that was confirmed by Buckingham Palace after reviewing the more than 1,000 patronages that the late Queen had.

Tatiana, who only has words of affection for Marc’s sister, is convinced that this book will not leave the current British monarch indifferent and hopes to do justice to honor her brother’s memory and his last wishes.