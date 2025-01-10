“Created to be loved.” This was the motto that headed the social networks of Tatiana Guevara, a influencer Salvadoran who died this week at the age of 23 after a long fight against cancer. The young woman, known among her followers as “the bed girl 29″, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia last May.

Sad news that came to light from his own family, who shared this Wednesday, January 8, an emotional statement through his Instagram profile. “Tati Guevara illuminated the world with his smile and unbreakable faith. In every battle, He brought love and hope as a guide, touching hearts with his kindness and leaving traces of light and courage,” he wrote.

With these beautiful words, Tatiana’s most intimate circle said goodbye to the young woman, whose life was, in her opinion, “a testimony of struggle and faith.” “Today her spirit rests in peace, embraced by the love of God, leaving a legacy of healing, purpose and love”, added the family, grateful “for every word, every gesture and every show of affection” they have received in recent days.

It was on May 8 when Tatiana Guevara suffered a severe setback when she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer, which forced her to undergo aggressive chemotherapy sessions. Since then, the influencerborn in El Salvador, began to make a name for herself on social networks, involving her more than 60,000 followers of each stage of your treatment.

Tati, nicknamed “the girl in bed 29” in reference to the bed number she occupied in the hospital, began, together with her family, a campaign of crowdfunding to raise funds to cover his medical expenses. Such was the visibility it achieved on social networks that the president of El Salvador offered to pay for the marrow transplant that I needed.

And, over the last year, the 23-year-old found her refuge in social networks, turning it into an intimate diary of resistance and faith. “For choosing me, for let me be your warrior and for being the one who reflects through my process his love, his mercy and his kindness,” the family wrote in their last Instagram post, highlighting one of the most popular phrases of “the girl in bed 29.”