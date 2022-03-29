Mexico.- The Secretary of EconomyTatiana Cloutier asked US companies in Mexico to have confidence in the Electoral Reform, because he assured that the commercial relationship will not be put at risk with the changes proposed by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

This was stated by the official during her participation in the 105 General Assembly of Members of the American Chember Mexico in which he recalled that his confidence is based on the meeting he held with the Secretary of Energy of the United States, Jennifer Granholm, and the ambassador of that country, Ken Salazar.

In this sense, Tatiana Cloutier affirmed that said meeting, headed by President Andrés Manuel, made it clear that the “hustle and bustle, the noise made outside” is what has generated uncertainty. But she affirmed that AMLO was precise in mentioning to the United States that nothing will be done that puts the commercial relationship at risk.

“Ken Salazar and I were with the President of the Republic when the Secretary of Energy of the United States came and for me the issue was very clear, the noise, the noise that is made outside, is what makes us very nervous, but The president was very clear with the United States Secretary of Energy and told her: ‘we are not going to do anything that calls into question our relationship’” mentioned the head of Economy.

In his participation, Cloutier also pointed out that the United States has expressed a lack of clarity in economic relations with Mexico, since he said that, on occasions, our neighbor to the north asks Mexico not to have commercial relations with certain countries. What he called a little understanding relationship.

“There is a lack of clarity of what you want or not, on the one hand, they are emphatic (US) in saying, I want to strengthen my relationship with you (Mexico), I don’t want you to get along with Juan, Pedro and María; but I also want… I take this away from you, I take away the other one, and I take away the other one, then it becomes like an unsympathetic relationship by mapping out a clear path of where we want to walk,” he added.