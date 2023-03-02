Liliana Castro Mannarelli’s twin revealed the news through her Twitter account instagram by sharing your baby’s ultrasound. His wife and she are excited about this new stage.

Tatiana Castro Mannarelli revealed to his followers, through an emotional video posted on his Instagram account on February 27, 2023, that he is expecting his first child with his wife Katherine. Liliana Castro Mannarelli’s sister, who was a partner of Eva Bracamonte, answered some questions related to her pregnancy, such as the sex of the baby, how many months she is and when she will be born. The marriage currently resides in Florida, United States.

Both got married in October 2020 in a ceremony held on the beach, a place that has a special meaning for them. “Three years ago it was our first kiss in the same place where we got married!”Tatiana Castro wrote on her social networks.

Tatiana Castro Mannarelli gives details of her pregnancy

Tatiana Castro Mannarelli shared her baby’s ultrasound and was excited to become a mother. “Welcome, baby (Welcome, baby). It’s something incredible (…) This little guy has already stolen our hearts, ”she commented.

Along the same lines, she mentioned that she will give birth between July and August of this year in Florida, since she has only been “four months and a week.” Likewise, he said that she decided to carry the pregnancy. Liliana Castro’s twin added that the future member of the family is male, but that she is still unclear on the name they will choose.

Tatiana Castro Mannarelli counts the days to meet her son. Photo: Instagram

Who is Liliana Castro Mannarelli’s girlfriend?

Liliana Castro Mannarelli is more in love than ever with the 28-year-old actress Malory Vargas. Through TikTok, they show details of their relationship: they enjoy concerts, go to parties, and even travel together. One of the last places they visited was Cartagena, Colombia, where they met Tatiana Castro Mannarelli and his wife.

Tatiana and Liliana Castro Mannarelli shine with their partners

The Twins Tatiana and Liliana Castro Mannarelli They are part of the LGBTIQ+ community. Through their social networks, they proudly wear their colors and pose with the loves of their lives. On their trip to Colombia, the former reality girls spent quality time with their family and enjoyed the paradisiacal destinations that the neighboring country offers.