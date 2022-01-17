the Colombian pilot Tatiana Calderon, that in 2022 he will race in 12 of the 17 championship races of the IndyCar, less in the oval, at the controls of the ROKIT Chevrolet number 11 of the AJ Foyt Racing team, he hopes that it will be “several more years” because he has “many things to learn”.

“I would like to stay here for several years. To do just one year, with everything I have to learn, from the behavior of the car and the tires… The United States has opened this great door for me, has treated all the women who have passed through Europe very well, and obviously I hope it will be several years what awaits me in American motorsport,” he commented at a press conference attended by EFE.

“I’m very happy to be able to announce it officially, being in IndyCar is a dream come true. It will be a difficult year, of much learning; but looking forward to starting very soon”, he said at media day.

A Tatiana Calderón who assured that Can’t wait for the season to start which will be next February 27 at the St.Petersburg circuit.

“I know a couple of tracks, but from ten years ago and they are very different. He has not tried the soft tire because in the tests they only give you the hard one with a lot to learn and with a lot of desire to start this new challenge,” he declared.