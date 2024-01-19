Tatiana Calderon, Escudería Telmex Claro driver, will jump onto the track of the Daytona International Speedway this weekend to take part in the traditional Roar Before.



It may be of interest to you: Tatiana Calderón: 'Motor racing is still a sexist sport'

Looking ahead to the intense day of training and qualification, prelude to the 24 Hours of Dayton, To be held on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28, the Colombian declared herself ready to go into action in this 2024 season, competing on the initial date of the IMSA series, the first gem of the year among the most prestigious endurance races in the world.

The woman from Bogotá will be in control of car #66 of the Gradient Racing of the GT Daytona category, which she will share with the American Sheena Monk and the British Katherine Legge, forming a women's triplet with great experience, which will be supported by the also British Stevan McAleer.

“I am very grateful to the team Gradient Racing for this opportunity. I am very excited to team up with Sheena, Katherine and Stevan in the 24 Hours of Daytona. I have already raced in Daytona once and I love the atmosphere and competitive spirit of this incredible race,” said Calderón.

The agenda for this Friday, January 19 on the 5.72 kilometer circuit includes a double practice session. Saturday the 20th will be an intense day of three training sessions and on Sunday the program concludes with a sixth session and qualification, to define the starting order of the 24 Hours.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO