The Colombian pilot Tatiana Calderón announced her participation in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) for this 2023. Calderón will compete in the main class, LMP2, for Team Virage.

The Telmex Claro driver returns to European circuits to compete in the European Le Mans Series aboard the LMP2 No.19 prototype in six endurance races agreed to last 4 hours.

The championship is no stranger to the Colombian, who in 2020 made her debut in this series together with the Richard Mille Racing Team. Three years later, she returns with Team Virage, a young team.

The championship is made up of four different categories. The LMP2 which is the top class and is divided into Pro and Pro AM. Those teams that have three drivers categorized as professionals, according to the FIA ​​license, Platinum, Gold or Silver, enter the Pro category. Among the Pro AM are those teams whose crew has a Bronze pilot and two professional pilots, categorized as Platinum, Gold or Silver.

Tatiana will be competing in the Pro AM class with Rob Hodes, an American pilot ranked as bronze, and with another Latin American, the Guatemalan Ian Rodríguez. The LMP2 Pro AM category will be the largest of the LMP2, with the presence of several former Formula 1 drivers, including Juan Pablo Montoya, who will compete in the same class as Tatiana, along with his son Sebastián Montoya.

The calendar consists of six races starting this month with the championship prologue, two days of testing on April 19 and 20 in Barcelona, ​​followed by the first race at the end of the week on April 23. The other venues that the championship will visit will be the Algarve circuit, in Portugal, Paul Ricard in France, before returning to Spain to the Aragón circuit at the end of August for a night race. They will then visit the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium, to culminate the championship in Imola, in Italy, at the end of October.

