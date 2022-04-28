The Bogota driver Tatiana Calderón will be active this weekend in the fourth scoring round of the IndyCar, with the Alabama Grand Prix.

For the AJ Foyt rider, and the Telmex Claro team, it will be a great challenge after obtaining her best result the previous date with a 16th place in the No. 11 ROKiT Chevrolet after starting 26th at Long Beach, in which she was his second IndyCar race.

Barber Motorsports Park’s permanent layout is 2.3 miles long and has 17 flowing corners, with an elevation change of 24,384 meters that challenges drivers and engineers. A 13,716 meter wide racing strip also tests the patience of runners to overtake.

“I am really looking forward to Barber. Although I have been there in Star Mazda, I have to say that I had to see a lot of onboards to remember the whole track, so it will be a new track that I will learn. LThe only thing I remember about Barber is that I had my first podium at Star Mazda there”, Calderón said, alluding to his beginnings in the US.

“It’s our first permanent track of the year, so I’m excited to be able to explore the limit of the car with a little more freedom than in the first two rounds, it’s always hard to do that on a street circuit.”said the Colombian broker.The ‘qualy’ of the Alabama Grand Prix will be this Saturday, at 1 pm, Colombia time. On Sunday, at the same time, the race. Stream Star+.

