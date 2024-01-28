The Colombian pilot Tatiana Calderon and his companions could not finish the 24 hours of Dayton, due to electrical failures. Calderón had to abandon at dawn, in the GTD category.

This is the competition with which the 2024 season of the WeatherTech duration championship began, which is part of the IMSA organization in the United States.

Tatiana's 66 Acura He recorded good performance in the qualification test, but in the race he had failures.

In the same category as Tatiana, her compatriot competed Gabby Chaveswho finished ninth and 28th in the general classification.

Meanwhile, the Porsche Penske Motorsport team took the win, with the Brazilian Felipe Nasr as a driver in the last section, in the GTP category, the fastest of the test, in a close duel with Cadillac.

A great victory for Porsche, which comes two decades after the last absolute triumph:

A victory that came in a spectacular finale in which Felipe Nasr was able to contain the attacks of the Cadillac #31, the top favorite for victory and leader of the race with an hour and a half left.

