Every day it shakes in Mexico City. The megalopolis of almost 22 million inhabitants sways as if it were a sleeping snake about to wake up. Since she was a child, the Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao (51 years old) has listened to her. Her story and her violent shakes have marked her. In a city built on the lake of the ancient Aztec capital, with plastered monuments and skyscrapers that defy earthquakes, it has earned an international prestige.

Tatiana Bilbao is the spearhead of a new trend in world architecture. Her vision immerses itself in the history of the places and their inhabitants rather than building a pyramid for the personal ego.

Granddaughter of Tomás Bilbao, architect and minister of the president of the Second Spanish Republic Juan Negrín, she always renounced architecture. She tried other paths, but in the end this one broke through like an ivy. The Great Aquarium of Mazatlán (Mexico), the largest in Latin America, embodies that design. The labyrinthine complex has just been inaugurated as if the jungle had devoured it for centuries.

For this fall, Bilbao and his studio have transformed the heart of the American city of Columbus (Ohio), the library square, into an agora of games and objects that seem straight out of a child’s imagination. The little ones came to ask for a dinosaur airport. Exhibit Columbus is a pioneering experience in which architecture connects people with public space, beyond profitability or large constructions.

If you want to support the production of quality journalism, subscribe. Subscribe

The Catalan architect Anna Puigjaner, winner of the Wheelwright Prize at Harvard University, highlights Bilbao’s inclusivity, a willingness to collaborate that questions author’s works. It doesn’t matter if she invites other teams to get more points of view. She is the nucleus of a diverse family tree where exiles from the Spanish Civil War and Nazi Germany are found.

Pritzker Prize winner Jacques Herzog, responsible for the transformation of London’s Tate Modern, detected their talent years ago when they met at talks on urban planning that Bilbao promoted through its MX.DF workshop. Since then, the architect has collected distinctions such as the Kunstpreis Berlin in 2012, the Global Prize for Sustainable Architecture from the Parisian LOCUS foundation in 2014 or the American Marcus Prize in 2019.

More information

Bilbao has the 1985 earthquake tattooed on its mind, which crushed thousands of people and cracked the Mexican capital as if it were glass. Then she was a girl who played with Barbies in the downtown neighborhoods. There people still gathered in parks or neighborhood stores. For years she had nightmares of mutilated families left homeless. In 2017, already a recognized brand, another earthquake occurred while her studio was preparing a retrospective. The architect postponed the exhibition and created a group of colleagues to help with the reconstruction.

That year he received the social impact award from the New York network Architizer for a housing project of about 62 square meters that did not exceed 8,000 euros. The homes were designed based on interviews he conducted with those affected by a tornado in 2015.

The architect, convinced of the need and real possibility of decent housing, has faced indifference. “I live angry. There is no will. Do not care. Every day I see that the system in which we live cannot be equitable,” she says via videoconference from her home.

When he flies he sees the immense sea of ​​concrete with a mixture of affection and restlessness. Recently graduated, she worked in the city’s urban planning department believing that it was possible to solve the housing deficit. Her ideas clashed again and again with political and economic interests.

In the United States, where he often travels for projects or to teach at universities like Yale, he is shocked to see the increase in the number of people living on the streets of the most powerful economy on the planet. There are those who criticize her for teaching rich children, and she replies that they are precisely the ones who have the power to change the system.

His grandfather had to go into exile in Mexico with a trail of broken works and dreams that he was never able to teach him. She has been discovering them little by little in the other city that accompanies her like an angel: Bilbao. He has witnessed his metamorphosis and knows that he has yet to put a stone on his roots.

A mother of five children, three of them adopted, she sees rampant capitalism destroying neighborhoods while a community movement struggles to reconnect. Barcelona is an example. The measures of her former mayor Ada Colau to recover public space have been dismantled. “We have to create spaces that allow people to rely on people, not money,” she says.

If you ask him about a place you shouldn’t miss in Mexico City, he doesn’t recommend an Aztec temple, a museum or a designer skyscraper, but rather a taqueria: El Rey del Suadero. Between pinchos and tacos you feel privileged. She has learned it at street level, listening to the heartbeats of the city.

Sign up here to the weekly Ideas newsletter.