Since the first episode of ‘There is room at the bottomthe series has been incorporating new characters, among them the remembered Queen Pachas played by Tatiana Astengo. The actress joined the cast in the third season, in 2011, and was the mother of Shirley Gonzales (Areliz Benel) and Yoni Gonzales (Joaquin Escobar) until the end of América TV production.

In 2016, the members of the Gonzáles and Maldini families, from the Las Lomas neighborhood, said goodbye to the small screen. Five years later, the producers of ‘AFHS’ announced their return with some of their iconic characters. Upon learning about the endearing faces of the soap opera, many wondered about the return of the popular Queen Pachas, a doubt that was resolved by Tatiana Astengo.

What does Tatiana Astengo, the popular Queen Pachas, do now?

The artist continued with her career as an actress, as she participated in national productions such as ‘Django, in the name of the son’, ‘The best families’, ‘Back to the neighborhood’ and in the Colombian series ‘Distrito Savage’, broadcast on Netflix. At the moment, Tatiana Astengo lives in Spain, where she received the proposal to work for a renowned series in that country.as he specified in one of his posts on Instagram.

Furthermore, on her social networks, the communicator also shares with her followers the films she has worked on, the events she attends and her walks through different parts of Madrid.

Tatiana Astengo has worked on different productions abroad. Photo: Tatiana Astengo/Instagram

What did the actress say about her possible return to ‘AFHS’?

Tatiana Astengo He revealed that he receives a lot of support from his followers in each of his publications, especially in those related to ‘At the bottom there is room’; However, the actress said whether or not she would return to the television series.

“I thank all the people very much for the love and for the phrases and anecdotes that continue to celebrate me (…). I like to perform, here or there, and, of course, under good conditions. So you never say no, but I see combining it as more complicated,” he revealed for the América TV cameras.