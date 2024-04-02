Tatiana Astengo is in Lima preparing her next leading role in the theater, studying music. In Spain she has filmed the series 'Honor', 'Express' and 'Ni una más' (Antena 3, Starzplay and Netflix) and in Peru she filmed the films Redención and Reinas that just won an award at the Berlin Festival. We spoke for a few minutes with the actress at the end of the screening of the Aymara film Yana-Wara. “I am fascinated because it is like a story that is mixed with terror. And this film has an important addition, which is violence against women. Regional cinema is rebelling against this issue that is bothering us. We are still in a country of rapists, right?” he tells us after congratulating the protagonist, Luz Diana Mamani.

The actress comments that it is necessary to show the gender violence that exists in remote communities. “There is a terrible loneliness. I saw the girl and she suffered because there was no chance of anyone giving her justice. In fact, the only justice she finds is death, it is like the only opportunity to be at peace, to no longer be harmed.” For Astengo, the authorities in the film can be seen as those so-called “fathers of the country” who leave them in “absolute abandonment and orphanhood.”

-You are critical of the political class (these days question Boluarte) and of the Tudela Law, for example. What do you think of this cinema as an answer?

-This movie is a slap worth like 20 for these ignorant people. It is clear that they do it to annoy, they do it because they are terrified of it, they know that cinema – art in general – reaches the public from another side, between the playful and entertaining, an important message is reaching the public. And in some cases it makes the viewer reflect and open their eyes. They are afraid of that.

-In other words, you would say that this proposal from the right is because there is “fear” of this type of cinema.

-Yes, because the right only lives on fear, even themselves, that's why they live behind bars, their limits are to put bars so that no one can enter. So, they are used to living from fear and they want us all to do the same.

-Do you have other projects in Peru?

-I spent two and a half years coming and going and it has been fantastic to be working there and here. Now I'm about to release Reinas – I hope it's at the Film Festival – and I'm going to do theater in the middle of the year… I'll be able to say it later. After a long time since I didn't do theater.

-Of course, I remember that you had the leading role in Wish Under the Elms (2013) at the Británico.

-Yes, I didn't do theater because I was doing so much television that I didn't have the body, the time, or the presentability (smiles), let's say, to give my one hundred percent as a professional should, not just recording everything. the day and do theater. So, I stopped doing it and it's a way to get back here, and surely after the season I will move again, I can't stay still. I'm taking advantage of studying.

