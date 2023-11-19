Tatiana Astengo, 56 years old, is one of the most representative actresses in national cinema and television. She has acted in various Peruvian films, such as ‘Pantaleón y las visitadoras’, ‘Paloma de papel’ and ‘Magallanes’, just to mention some very successful ones. However, her popularity grew significantly when she joined the América TV series, ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, in which she played the famous Queen Pachas for five years (seasons 3 to 8). She surprised viewers when it was revealed that her character was the lover of Lucho Gonzales (Bruno Odar), when he interrupted his wedding with Charito (Mónica Sánchez), which altered the tranquility in Las Lomas.

His participation in the Peruvian production ended in 2016, becoming one of the most missed characters in the series and with many viewers clamoring for his return. For that reason, Astengo decided to break his silence and talk about the possibility of returning to ‘AFHS’, which he did not rule out, although with one great condition. However, he also expressed his critical opinion about the series, ensuring that it is not like before.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the back’: Dolores discovers that Jimmy is still thinking about Alessia

What was Tatiana Astengo’s harsh criticism of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Tatiana Astengo did not have pleasant words about the last season of ‘AFHS’. She revealed that, from her perspective, the national series has changed too much by no longer having actors who can generate a positive impact on viewers.

“What it is now I don’t even know what it is. I think the name is still maintained, but it is no longer what it was. However, the ‘There is room at the bottom’ from before allowed me to have all the freedom to contribute and achieve some changes. At least, in my character, I made every attempt.”, he assured the Infobae website. He also emphasized that his character Queen Pachas It made them see Peruvian women in a different way.

“My character was macho, self-interested, careerist, but she was a woman who put herself in front of her partner. All the female characters on Peruvian television were submissive, all of them speaking with their little, almost girlish voices, and all of them pretty and sweet. You could be a mother, but you don’t necessarily have to be submissive. “You could be macho, but not necessarily be submissive.”he told the aforementioned website.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: why would Tatiana Astengo no longer be Queen Pachas?

What condition did Tatiana Astengo set to return to ‘At the bottom there is room’?

The recognized ‘Queen Pachas’ of ‘AFHS’ is aware of the public’s desire for his character to return to the series. However, she has established a series of conditions for the production of the program. America TV to consider his return.

“What happens is that, sometimes, the times, the things, sometimes it is not enough to be such a dedicated participation only to that (to that project). If you can fix the schedules, the conditions, obviously, economic conditions, everything is fine.”he told Infobae.

Thanks to her character as Reina Pachas in ‘AFHS’, Tatiana Astengo became popular for new generations. Photo: América TV

#Tatiana #Astengo #criticizes #room #bottom #rule #returning #Economic #conditions