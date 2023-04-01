the journalist Tatiana German announced his temporary retirement from television after almost nine years in front of the screens of América Televisión. The host, who had been leading a newscast on Channel N, announced the news through her social platforms, in which she took the opportunity to say goodbye to her faithful audience.

Through a heartfelt publication on Instagram, the communicator said her last goodbye to her viewers by sharing a profile made by her work team, which compiled some of her most memorable moments in front of screens, as well as her facets as a reporter and host. The clip was accompanied by an emotional message.

Tatiana Alemán says goodbye to Canal N and América TV

“Today a beautiful stage closes. I say goodbye to television for a season after almost nine years. I’m leaving to focus on other challenges and fulfill new dreams”, wrote at the beginning of the description of his post.

Down the lines, she thanked América TV for having had her in their ranks and allowing her to exploit her full potential as a journalist. “Thank you América and Canal N for having welcomed me, They are a beautiful family of which I always felt a part. Now yes, the good is coming!”, She added.

Tatiana Alemán says goodbye to the television company América TV. Photo: Tatiana Alemán/Instagram

Tatiana Alemán was presented as the host of Canal N

On January 13, 2022, Sebastián Salazar’s former driving partner in “Cuarto poder” resumed her facet as a presenter and was presented as the new pull of Canal N. Her appearance on TV as the leader of a new news program caused great surprise in the viewers.

“Hi how are things? Good afternoon, I am Tatiana Alemán and I will be accompanying you in this informative space, and we will start immediately”, said the journalist when starting her program. She was presenting the headlines from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday.

Tatiana Alemán gave people talk on her return to TV. Photo: Capture America TV

Users react to the return of Tatiana Alemán to the screens

On her return to television leading a space on Channel N, Tatiana Alemán communicated this new feat on her social networks, without imagining the response that the public would have with this news.

On the Twitter platform, the comments from netizens disapproving of his return to TV were not long in coming. As you remember, the driver had a rough time in “Fourth Estate”, which was full of multiple questions.



