Journalist Tatiana Alemán returns to Peruvian television and, this time, taking on a new challenge in Panamericana. She was announced by the channel as a replacement for Mávila Huertas, who now belongs to ATV. Thus, Alemán will face an important test in his career as he is responsible for hosting the newscast.

What did Tatiana Alemán say?

Tatiana Alemán took advantage of the interview on 'Good morning Peru' to tell her impressions regarding the new challenge she takes on. She commented that she, together with her work team, will try to inform citizens about political and social events at the national and international level.

“It's a big challenge. The quality is maintained. We are going to touch on the topics of the day, the analysis, and listen to various positions, because the important thing is that the people who are watching us are well informed, that they can get a well-informed opinion; “We are going to have political, social, economic and international issues, and the same quality as always,” he said during an interview he gave to the program 'Buenos dias Perú'.

Why did Tatiana Alemán leave Peru after resigning from Canal N?

Tatiana Alemán said that, after moving away from television in Peru, she continued her preparation in Spain, where she was able to gain new knowledge in journalism. “I wanted to study a while ago. She wanted to live other types of experiences, meet other people and realities. “Develop myself in other environments and get away from my comfort zone”said.