Visual artist, passionate teacher and vice-dean of Studies and International at the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Murcia (UMU), she takes great care of the quality of the programming at the Center for Documentation and Advanced Studies of Contemporary Art (Cendeac) and makes challenge of conciliation, an art after her recent motherhood
Sunday, February 18, 2024, 07:58
Visual artist, passionate teacher and vice-dean of Studies and International at the Faculty of Fine Arts of the University of Murcia (UMU), she takes great care of the quality of the programming at the Center for Documentation and Advanced Studies of Contemporary Art (Cendeac) and makes challenge …
#Tatiana #Abellán #Rome #ideal #city #Bullas #paradise
Leave a Reply