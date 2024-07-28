Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2024 – 19:52

Confirming its favoritism, Brazilian surfing continues to advance in the waves of Teahupo’o, in Tahiti, the venue for the sport at the Paris Olympic Games. This Sunday (28), two more athletes qualified for the round of 16. Tatiana Weston-Webb and Tainá Hinckel triumphed in the repechage – a competition between surfers who did not win the first round – and joined Luana Silva, who had already secured her spot on Saturday (27).

Among the men, only Filipe Toledo is still fighting for qualification – Gabriel Medina and João “Chumbinho” Chianca advanced directly on Saturday (27). Filipinho competes in the repechage at 11 pm (Brasília time) this Sunday (28). The Brazilian’s opponent is New Zealander Billy Stairmand.

Unlike the first phase, in which three surfers compete in the same heat and only the winner advances, in the round of 16 the clashes are eliminatory.

In the fifth match of the day in the women’s bracket, Tatiana Weston-Webb defeated Candelaria Resano, from Nicaragua, scoring 9.50 against her opponent’s 3.30.

In the seventh heat of the second round, Tainá Hinckel beat Canadian Sanoa Dempfle-Olin by a much closer score: 7.10 to 6.30.

Brazilian surfers of both genders still do not know their opponents in the third phase, which in practice is the equivalent of the round of 16.

Brazil is the only team at the Paris Olympics with a maximum number of six surfers (three men and three women), as it secured two extra spots (one male and one female) due to its qualification at the 2024 ISA World Surfing Games in March in Puerto Rico. Gabriel Medina secured his Olympic spot by winning the ISA Games title. In the women’s competition, Tati Weston-Webb, who competed at the ISA Games already qualified for Paris, secured the third female spot, filled by Luana Silva, the daughter of Brazilians, born in Hawaii.

Brazil, the country with the most athletes competing in surfing at the 2024 Games, has an Olympic gold medal under its belt. At the Tokyo Olympics, the sport’s debut edition, Italo Ferreira was the winner among men.