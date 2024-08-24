Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/24/2024 – 17:08

Brazilians Tatiana Weston-Webb and Ítalo Ferreira secured their place at the WSL Finals, the final stage that decides the world titles of the season, after the end of the last stage of the regular season of the World Surfing Circuit, last Friday (23) in Fiji.

Tatiana Weston-Webb secured her spot in the final round after finishing runner-up in Fiji. She started the competition needing to secure her spot in the final to secure her spot in the WSL Finals. On the lefts of Cloudbreak, the Brazilian was defeated in the final by 17-year-old Canadian Erin Brooks.

“I’m very happy that I made it. I spoke to Jessé [Mendes, seu marido] “I was nervous before the heat. I woke up at 4am and couldn’t sleep anymore. But I kept my confidence with me and I trust in God’s plan for me. It’s an honor to be part of the Finals and I think this year has been very good for women’s surfing. Obviously, a special year for me, winning a silver medal at the Olympics and now being in the WSL Finals,” said Tati after winning the semifinal against Tyler Wright.

The athlete from Rio Grande do Sul enters the WSL Finals as the fifth-placed female athlete in the women’s ranking and will compete in the first duel for the world title against Australian Molly Picklum. The winner will face third-placed Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica. The winner of this match will face current world champion and Olympic champion Caroline Marks. The winner will face American Caitlin Simmers.

In the men’s competition, Brazil will have only one representative, Italo Ferreira from Rio Grande do Norte, who secured fifth place in the men’s ranking. He will therefore start the WSL Finals against Ethan Ewing from Australia. Whoever advances will face Jack Robinson from Australia. Griffin Colapinto from the United States will be the opponent of the qualifier, before the final against John John Florence from Hawaii.

The WSL Finals will be held in the high-performance waves of Lower Trestles (California), in the United States, for the fourth consecutive year. In the three previous editions, it was all Brazil, with Gabriel Medina winning the 2021 title and Filipe Toledo triumphing in both 2022 and 2023. The decisive stage of the World Tour will be held on the best day of waves at Trestles from September 6 to 14.