In the month of love Tati Alcantara surprised all his followers with the launch of his new song “You are not here”.

This romantic single seeks to captivate all couples and is now available on different musical platforms.

Together with producer Franco Murias, under his label FMO Entertainment, this song has the musical composition of Franjo Antich, who was also in charge of the composition together with Tati Alcántara.

“Life is full of love stories and this song is very auspicious for February 14, It will be a very special and different day this year, but always full of feelings, perhaps remembering someone special, reaffirming that connection with the love of your life or wishing that that long-awaited relationship is achieved “, said Alcántara through a release.

“Without artistic expressions life has no meaning for me and I keep wanting to continue connecting with my audience, always looking to give them inspiration, art, entertainment, love; now through music, “he added in the report.

On the other hand, Tati Alcántara has gained great artistic recognition for her role as an actress by starring in works such as Chicago, Cabaret, West side story, Grease, Saturday Night Fever, among others.

