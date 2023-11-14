The tennis player confessed that she had to put her career on hold due to a bad illness

These are days of great anxiety and apprehension for Tathiana Garbin. After the final of the Billie Jean King Cup in Seville, the champion became the protagonist who left everyone speechless. The tennis player has in fact revealed that she is forced to put her career on hold due to a serious illness. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Tathiana Garbin is ill. As already anticipated, following the final of the Billie Jean King Cup, which was held in Seville, the tennis player revealed that she will have to stop for a while due to a bad bad. Needless to say, the champion’s confession left everyone speechless:

I would like to share with all of you an important part of my life journey. It is with serenity and confidence that I announce that in October I underwent surgery to treat a rare tumor. It is my intention to share this personal experience with the aim of raising awareness among the public and athletes of the importance of medical research and prevention.

And, continuing with his speech, the champion he then added:

The one in Seville was a very important event for me, which I absolutely did not want to miss despite it being very close to the operation. I will have to undergo a second intervention, as per the treatment plan planned by the doctors. Thanks to the rapid recovery I experienced, I am optimistic about my ability to return to the field. I am determined to overcome this challenge as well and continue to compete to the best of my ability.

As already mentioned, the tennis player’s words left everyone in despair. Angelo Binaghipresident of Fitp, commented on the story with these words: