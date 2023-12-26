Tathiana Garbin and the tumor: “My wife Ylenia with me in the most difficult moments”

Tathiana Garbin talks about her battle with cancer. The former tennis player and captain of Italy (this year a finalist in the Billie Jean King Cup 2023, the women's Davis Cup) has undergone two surgeries after the discovery of cancer. “I spent Christmas with my wife Ylenia, my family, the person who has always remained with me even in the most difficult moments, when suffering takes away any clarity,” he told Corriere della Sera.

Tathiana Garbin and the fight against cancer: “They also took out my spleen”

A disease that affects “one person in a million”. Tathiana Garbin recounts the moment she discovered she had it: “When they diagnosed me with pseudomyxoma peritonei, the tumor that originates from the appendix, I was ready: mentally and physically. I'm back on the pitch for the match of my life, I want to be an example for my players. The example is fundamental.”

“They also took out my spleen and I don't have the antibodies that my body should produce. I meet relatives with masks, but the situation required maximum precautions”, the words of the former tennis player. This is why his Christmas was “A private Christmas, but no less heartfelt”. The first signs of the tumor during the US Open last September: “In New York I had a stomach ache but I didn't worry too much: once in Italy the tests led to the diagnosis.”

Tathiana Garbin, the two surgeries against cancer

Tathiana Garbin underwent the first surgery, then the complications that brought her back to hospital: “Intestinal obstruction. It's as if, after a very tough match had ended and the opponent had given his hand, the referee had come to call me to the shower: Tati, you're still 5-5 in the third set, you have to get back on the court. What are you doing? Accept or risk losing the game. They have been very difficult weeks, a journey full of pain but it can happen: once the peritoneum has been removed, adhesions at the intestinal level can obstruct the intestine. I solved it without the need for a third operation, I consider myself lucky. In the end I always manage to come out standing.”

Her tennis players gave her so much strength in the fight against cancer: “Before the second surgery they came to visit me in Pisa with a framed photo of us: I didn't stop looking at it for a moment.” The award ceremony by Billie Jean King was unforgettable after the splendid feat of the women's Ital-tennis which reached the final of the competition against the very strong Canadians (from Martina Trevisan to Jasmine Paolo, passing through Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Lucia Bronzetti and Lucrezia Stefanini – without forgetting Camila Giorgi out of the finals due to a foot problem): “Billie didn't know about the tumor but was enraptured by the spirit of my girls. She came to the locker room to talk to us before the final, she reminded us how important it is to fight for our rights as women and athletes. In Italy we talk about patriarchy, there is still a lot of work to do, that's why we need to give visibility to the girls' results.”

