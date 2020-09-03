Tata Power, a Tata group company, has received a Rs 490 crore contract for the rocket launcher system from the Ministry of Defense. The company gave its information on Thursday. The company told BSE that the ministry had awarded it a contract for two Pinaka regiments. Pinaka is a type of rocket launcher system. “We are happy to inform that the strategic engineering segment of the company has signed the PINA-3 contract with the Ministry of Defense. The PINKA multi-barrel launcher rocket system is a system that works in all weather conditions,” the company said. Is capable of doing and is capable of projecting indirectly.

Power Make Project gets contracts worth Rs 1,311.70 crore

Engineering and construction company Power Make Project Limited said on Thursday that it has received contracts worth Rs 1,311.70 crore in different cases. The company told the stock market that it had received letters of interest for work of Rs 1,311.70 crore. The Power Make Project said that its joint venture has received an order of Rs 555.13 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). These joint ventures are between Power Make and SRC, in which Power Make has a 60 percent stake. The company said that another joint venture has received orders worth Rs 446.40 crore from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). Apart from this, the company has also received several small contracts.